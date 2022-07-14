Buhari reappoints Obatoyinbo as CEO public service institute

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the renewal of the appointment of the Administrator/ Chief Executive Officer of the Public Service Institute of Nigeria (PSIN), Abdul-Ganiyu Obatoyinbo, for a second and final tenure.

This was conveyed in a statement by the Deputy Director, Communications, Mohammed Ahmed in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Ahmed said the renewal was informed by the demonstration of commitment and dedication to duty exhibited by the Administrator during his first tenure.

He said this would most importantly enable him to consolidate on his earlier achievements, as well as strengthen his resolve to reposition the Institute in the delivery of its mandate.

