Grace Egbo – Abakaliki

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned in totality the blockage of its member and Senator representing Ebonyi North at the National Assembly, Sen. Sam Egwu by some political thugs during campaign in Abakaliki local government of the State.

The Director, Media & Publicity PDP Governorship Campaign Council, Chief Abia Onyike, stated this in a statement he signed and made available to newsmen in Abakaliki.

He then calls on the Presidency, the National Security Agencies and the National Assembly to intervene into the Ebonyi debacle which according to him, needs emergency action to stop a bloodbath in the State.

The statement reads “The political situation in Ebonyi state has degenerated from bad to worse.

“We hereby unequivocally condemn in very strong terms the latest attack on Sen. Sam Ominyi Egwu (Senator representing Ebonyi North Senatorial District), who went for a PDP rally yesterday to address his constituents in the private residence of Senator Sylvania Ngiji Ngele in Amagu, Abakaliki Local Government Area.

“We also regret to recall that on Wednesday, 1st February 2023, Dr Sam Egwu successfully held a rally at Obegu Abba in Ebonyi LGA. At the end of the rally, Sen. Egwu left the venue only for gunmen to invade the home of the PDP Chairman in the Council area, Mr Michael Nwebonyi. They started shooting intensively for more than twenty minutes. Properties were vandalised and several people were wounded as they scampered for safety while others ran into the bush.

“Two days ago, the Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Prof Odo was ambushed at Okpoto where his convoy was subjected to a volley of bullets. Prof. Odo luckily escaped unhurt. But his driver was instantly murdered, his backup vehicles were set ablaze.

“The spate of politically-motivated killings in Ebonyi has become unbelievable.

“In order to stop the Governorship ambition of a son of the soil, the desperados are believed to be behind the spate of killings and disappearances in Isu, Onicha LGA where over 6 persons including the bodyguard of the Governorship candidate were killed. What a horrible scenerio.”

Reacting to the allegations by PDP, Senator Egwu that the police were watching and couldn’t do anything to stop the harassment and attack on Senator Egwu, the Command Spokesperson Chris Anyanwu said “The Police operatives on arrival at the scene acted most professionally.

“Perhaps the politicians expected the police operatives to shoot and kill the youth on arrival at the scene, hence the comments purportedly credited to Senator Egwu inter alia that, “Today, my convoy was waylaid and the Police who came practically stood there to supervise what was happening”.





Anyanwu, however, called on politicians to eschew sentiment and refrain from accusing police wrongly.

