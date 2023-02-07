Hakeem Gbadamosi – Akure

The Bishop of Akure Diocese and Archbishop, Ondo Ecclesiastical Province, Reverend Simeon Borokini, on Monday faulted the seven days request made by President Muhammadu Buhari to resolve the problems associated with fuel scarcity, currently compounded with the newly redesigned Naira notes in the country was too long.

Borokini who advised President Muhammadu Buhari to take urgent measures by ensuring adequate supply of petrol and tackle the currency crises, saying the situation in the country required urgent measures than giving seven days to resolve the crises.

The Archbishop who stated this during a press briefing to herald the 40th Consecration and 10th Inauguration Anniversaries of the Diocese of Akure, Anglican Communion, noted that Nigerians are going through pains in attempts to obtain cash from their accounts, and said the situation had paralyzed social and economic activities across the country

He advised President to act fast to remove the doubt that fuel and currency scarcity are artificial crises created to disrupt the forthcoming general elections.

Borokini said: “My advice to the president is for him to do something urgently to resolve the issue of fuel and the redesign of the naira note, especially as the election is near, so that international communities won’t attach meaning to it.

“People are already reading, meaning whether they have a hidden agenda for the election not to take place. That is why he should exonerate himself to make sure that he solves the problem of fuel and redesigns the naira note so that the new note can go around.

“This is not the time for this kind of thing to be happening, especially since elections are coming. Since he has said he should be given seven days to address the situation, we should continue to pray that the seven days will be seven days.

“What I thought is that even before the seven days, there must have been improvement. It is not after the seven days that he will find a solution. Even before the seven days, something must be done.”

