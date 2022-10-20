PDP to amend all unpopular policies if voted into office, Funke Akindele assures

The deputy governorship candidate of the Lagos State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ms Olufunke Akindele, on Thursday took her campaigns to some notable markets in the Alimosho area of the state, assuring traders of readiness to amend all unpopular policies if PDP was elected to form the next government in Lagos, come 2023.

Akindele, a popular Nollywood Actress, gave this assurance in continuation of a 3-day campaign which the party’s governorship candidate, Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran (Jandor) and herself both flagged off on Wednesday.

Akindele sought traders’ support for all PDP candidates in the 2023 General Elections, assuring that Adediran’s government would not close down any market but rather punish whoever flouted the law.

Addressing market men and women at Council Market in Alimosho, the PDP chieftain told traders that only PDP candidates had the vision and passion to make Lagos work for all residents regardless of ethnic backgrounds.

“Only Jandor can do it and give you the kind of state you desire. We shall not disappoint you. We need your support. Please, vote Jandor and PDP,” she said.

Speaking at Ile-Iwe Market, Akindele told the traders that the PDP government would protect the means of livelihood of the people, and equally assured them no close down of the market would take place under the PDP administration in the state “because we know this is where you feed your children and family, instead, we shall punish whoever contravenes the law.”

“We shall make education free and compulsory for all children and provide free school uniforms. I Funke Akindele and all PDP candidates will not disappoint you,” she said.

Also addressing traders at Igando Markets, Akindele assured the traders that she would not disappoint women, youth and children in the state if given the opportunity to serve, saying the PDP had a lot in stock for the women and other people in Alimosho generally to serve them better.

“We have a lot in stock for the women and other people in Alimosho generally. We have seen decay in infrastructure. Women have to be empowered and we will encourage them by a means.

“Jandor will not close the market, we will make sure we punish whoever does wrong and keep the market open. Policies that affect the residents will be amended.

“We will not take your means of livelihood because we don’t want your children to become criminals,” Akindele said.

