Labour Party suspends youth leader, appoints deputy

The Labour Party (LP) has suspended the youth leader of the party, Comrade Eragbe Ansilem and immediately appointed Prince Kennedy C. Ahanotu as the new Youth leader of the Labour Party.

Ahanotu was before his appointment the deputy national youth leader of the Labour Party.

The party in a letter to the newly appointed youth leader, Comrade Kennedy Ahanotu, said his appointment would be in an acting capacity.

The letter reads in Part: “Sequel to the suspension of the National Youth Leader, the National Chairman has approved your appointment as the Acting National Youth Leader of the Labour Party with immediate effect.

“While congratulating you, the National Chairman enjoins you to be more diligent and responsible in your conduct and discharge of your duties as the Acting National Youth Leader,” the letter signed by the National Secretary of the party, Umar Farouk Ibrahim stated.

The party in an earlier letter to Comrade Eragbe Anslem had recalled the recommendation by the disciplinary committee of the party and the resolution of the committee which among others recommended his suspension for what it described as an “allegation of misconduct.”

The party in a letter signed by the secretary of the party Umar Farouk Ibrahim said; “You may wish to recall that on the 14th October, 2022. The National Working Committee of the party met and has among other matters deliberated on the allegations of misconduct labelled against you as the National Youth Leader of the Labour Party.

“A disciplinary committee was constituted to look into your matter and report to the National Chairman. Consequently, the committee has submitted its reports to the National Chairman with its recommendations in accordance with the party’s constitution as Amended (2019).

“In compliance with the party’s constitution, as Amended, (2019) and the committee’s recommendations.

“You are hereby suspended from your duties as the National Youth Leader of the Labour Party for a period of 6 (six) months, with effect from 18th October, 2022.

“The relevant organs of the party will within the period, meet to ratify the full recommendations of the disciplinary committee.

You are advised to surrender all party’s documents and materials in your possession to the undersigned.

