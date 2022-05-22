PDP primaries: Ereyitomi wins in Delta, as Ben Igbakpa ties with Ibori’s daughter

The incumbent member representing Warri Federal Constituency in the House of Assembly, Chief Thomas Ereyitomi, on Saturday defeated his only rival and chairman of Warri North Local Government Area, Smart Asekutu, 96 votes to 06 at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary held at the Warri Township Stadium.

The case was, however, different at Oghara, as incumbent House of Representatives member, Ben Igbakpa, tied with the daughter of former Governor James Ibori, Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu, in the battle to represent Ethiope Federal Constituency.

Both aspirants polled 34 votes each to create a statement which is expected to be resolved at a rerun to be decided in Asaba by the PDP leadership.

The PDP Warri Constituency primary was ably anchored by the Returning Officer and Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu which started at about 3:00p.m and ended at 4:00 p.m.

Speaking after being declared winner of the very peaceful primary of 102 delegates, Chief Ereyitomi commended his opponent for his sportsmanship, promising to represent the constituency better than he has been doing.

Ereyitomi averred that the overwhelming votes he got were a result of his hard work, dedication and an indication that the people of Warri Federal Constituency appreciated what he had been doing.





“I am very elated. The victory is for the people of this federal constituency. The overwhelming vote was an indication that as a lawmaker, I performed to expectations.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“We are just two in this contest. I will want my opponent to show the spirit of sportsmanship. We live together and build Warri Federal Constituency to the benefit of all,” he said.

In other results, Hon Nicholas Mutu scored 36 while Basil Ganagana polled 23 votes in the Bomadi Patani Federal Constituency primary held in Bomadi.

In Delta North, the PDP Primary for Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency saw incumbent, Hon Ndudi Elumelu polling 80 votes against his opponent, Mrs Pat Adankele Ajudua, who muscled 35 votes from a total of 115 votes.

Meanwhile, the chairman of Warri South Local Government Area, Dr Michael Tidi and the daughter of former Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan, Orode, lost to their opponents in the PDP primary for the Delta State House of Assembly.

Dr Tidi polled six votes, losing to the incumbent representative of Warri Constituency 2, Hon Poko Matthew Opuoru, who polled 10 votes to also defeat Emoubo Bazunu who got four votes.

Orode Uduaghan, a new entrant, lost to Fred Martins in the battle for the Warri North Constituency ticket.

Earlier, Mr Mathew Opuoru had won the Warri South Constituency II PDP primary election in the Delta House of Assembly.

Addressing newsmen, Opuoru said that he was happy to have won the contest, attributing the victory to God.

“I am happy to win the primary election despite all obstacles. I thank God for the victory.

“I also thanked the Delta governor, Ifeanyi Okowa and the PDP supporters,” he said.

Opuoru said that as a lawmaker, he would continue to represent and project the interests of the people at the House of Assembly.