Delta: Elumelu gets PDP ticket as Ossai loses out

Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Ndudi Godwin Elumelu, has emerged candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to contest the Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency election in 2023.

Elumelu, at the primary election conducted in Asaba on Sunday, polled 80 delegate votes to defeat his closest rival, Mrs Pat Ajudua, a member of the State House of Assembly who got 35 votes. The third contestant, Kanyinebi Banye Muoboso polled 17 votes.

In a related development, a third-term member representing Ndokwa/Ukwuani Federal Constituency, Ossai N. Ossai lost his bid to clinch the ticket of the PDP.

Ossai scored 24 votes while Nnamdi Ezechi, a commissioner representing the Ndokwa nation on the board of the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC), polled 44 delegate votes to win the ticket.

From Ika Federal Constituency, Victor Nwokolo the incumbent at the house of Representatives was returned to fly the flag of the PDP.

Those elected for the Delta State House of Assembly are listed below.





1. Aniocha South ― Chief Isaac Anwuzia

2. Ika North East ― Marylene Okowa Daramola

3. Ndokwa West ― Charles Emetulu (incumbent member, House of Assembly)

4 Ughelli South ― Festus Otuama

5. Oshimili South ― Bridget Anyafulu

6. Isoko South 1 ― Furgeson Onwo (Majority leader in the Delta State House of Assembly)

7. Isoko North ― Evive Ovurakpo

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…

Battle For New Alaafin Begins As Ruling Houses Insist On Producing Next Oba

SUCCESSION battle for the throne of Alaafin of Oyo has begun in earnest in Oyo kingdom, as interested ruling families have picked up the gauntlet to produce the successor to the late Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III…

Court Admits More Evidence Against Alleged Fake Army General, Bolarinwa

A Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos, presided over by Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo, has admitted more evidence against the alleged fake army General, Bolarinwa Abiodun, who claimed to have linked to former President Olusegun Obasanjo…