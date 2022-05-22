PDP primary election: Ondo minority leader loses bid to return, others win

The minority leader in the Ondo State House of Assembly, Rasheed Elegbeye, on Sunday, lost the chance to return to the State Assembly, losing the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ticket to Akintola Olanrewaju.

Elegbeleye who is representing the Akure North-East state Constituency scored 18 votes while his arch-rival polled 22 votes.

Also, former member of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Hon. Kemisola Adesanya won the PDP primary election for Akure South/North Federal Constituency polling 38 votes to beat his closest rival Adu Olumuyiwa polled 19 votes, while Babatunde Faro scored 11 votes.

Also in Ilaje state constituency II, Soji Ayenuro polled 12 votes to defeat Benjamin Obebe who scored 6 votes while Favour Tomomewo scored zero.

Tomomewo, the only female in the state House of Assembly representing Ilaje Constituency 2 lost her return bid to the Assembly, defected to the PDP from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

However, Tomide Akinribido, the Deputy Minority Leader of the Assembly won his return ticket for Ondo West Constituency 1, polled 12 votes to defeat his main rival, Taye Olagundoye who scored seven votes.





Also, the former Chairman of Akoko South East Local Government, Ojo Victor, also emerged as the winner of the primary held at Isua-Akoko with 12 votes.

A member of the state House of Assembly, representing a Idanre State Constituency, Hon. Festus Akingbaso, emerged the PDP candidate for Idanre/Ifedore Federal Constituency defeating three other aspirants for ticket.

In Akure Constituency 1, Mr Olajide Oguntodun emerged the party’s ticket, polling 8 out of 19 votes to emerge the winner defeating 3 other aspirants, which include, Babatunde Ajayi, Bankole Ajayi and Biodun Oluwarotimi.

Announcing the result, the chairman electoral committee, Mr Adeola Fagbayibo commended the aspirants and delegates for upholding the spirit of sportsmanship during the exercise.

A representative of the Independent Commission, INEC supervised the exercise.

Oguntodun who urged President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently sign the amended Electoral Act described the use of only Adhoc delegate for party primary as “tough.”

Speaking shortly after he was declared winner, Oguntodu said it was undemocratic for few people to determine the fate of aspirants, saying it was unfair to disenfranchise many party members.

“Buhari should sign the amended Electoral Act into law. Democracy is about the will of the people. Leaving a few people to decide is not good.”

