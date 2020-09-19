PDP commiserates with flood victims in Jigawa, calls for govt urgent action

THE Jigawa State chapter of the People Democratic Party (PDP)has commiserated with the people of the State over the statewide flood disaster.

This was contained in a press statement issued, signed and made available to the Tribune Online in Dutse, the state capital by the chairman caretakers committee of the party (PDP) in the state, Rt. Hon. Umar Isa Mingadi commiserates with the people of the State over the statewide flood disaster.”

The party sympathy with the victims called on the government to come to their aids without further delay.

According to the statement “On behalf of People Democratic Party (PDP) family Jigawa state under the able guidance and mentoring of our leader; (Dr.) Sule Lamido, the State caretaker committee under the chairmanship of Rt. Hon. Umar Isa Mungadi

The statement stated further that “people of the state are under severe hardship and pain caused by the devastating impact of floods in most parts of the state.”

“The PDP family commensurate with the people of the state under this precarious condition of flood disaster across the state.

As the rainy season is still on: cities, towns, villages, and farmlands are still under threat of being flooded”, Mingadi emphasis.

PDP maintained that, “Therefore, we are calling on government at all levels and well-meaning indigenes of the state and the country at large to support our people in curving the ever-increasing threat of flood and in alleviating the sufferings of those already affected by the flood disaster.”

The party added that “the family pray for the quick recovery of Jigawa state people from shock and loss of properties they suffered due to the flood.”

