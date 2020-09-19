EdoDecides2020: Idahosa votes, praises conduct of election

Benin business mogul, Captain Okunbor Idahosa, arrived his polling unit, George Idah Model Primary School, Oredo Ward 2, Unit 3 at 11.55 am to vote.

He took permission from the people to take his turn to vote and was permitted at exactly 11.58 am, he voted.

Speaking after casting his vote, Idahosa expressed happiness at the level of peace and tranquillity at the ward.

“This is the day we have been praying for. We hope for a better Edo State where our children will be employed in the real sense of it. Edo State where none will be oppressed and our children can be employed positively,” he said.

