The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has joined family, friends and well-wishers to celebrate Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State on his birthday.

A statement issued on Monday by Debo Ologunagba, National Publicity Secretary of the party, described him as a torchbearer with exceptional capacity for leadership.

The party also congratulated him on his conferment of the “exalted and culturally symbolic title and office of Asiwaju of Edeland.”

It added: “Governor Adeleke is a pleasant, generous and accommodating personality; a visionary administrator and compassionate leader who continues to demonstrate that the essence of leadership is in ensuring the happiness and wellbeing of the people at all times.

“Over the years, as a private businessman, Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and now democratically elected Governor of Osun State, Governor Adeleke remains steadfast in applying his resources, intellect, skills and connection in serving the interest of the masses and propagating the unity, stability and development of Osun State and the Nation.

“Our Party is proud of Governor Adeleke’s massive delivery of life-enhancing infrastructural, citizens empowerment and human capital projects in all critical sectors including power, healthcare, education, road construction, water resources, agriculture and food production among others in line with the manifesto and policy thrust of the PDP.”

The PDP appreciated “Adeleke’s efforts alongside other leaders of our great Party in ensuring the growth and success of the PDP at the National, Zonal and State levels.”

The PDP prayed to God to bless the governor with many more years of celebration and good health.