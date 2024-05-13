Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has urged Gov. Ademola Adeleke of Osun to keep dancing while he continues his good works in the State.

Obasanjo made the remark at the inauguration of a VIP lodge in Osun Government House, on Sunday in Osogbo.

He, however, told Adeleke, who is usually referred to as the “dancing governor”, to focus on governing the state and do so with honesty and integrity.

“You remember that at one time I phoned you; I told you I didn’t have problems with your dancing. I said, ‘don’t leave dancing, but as you are dancing, ensure you are working’.

“Some people once despise you as just a dancer, but I said only happy people dance; you are my dancing partner.

“You have to be honest with your conscience, with the people and with your God.

“You have to be a man of character. Let people say ‘when he sees opportunity to dance, he will dance, but he is a man of integrity, he is honest and works hard. It is very important.

“Anywhere we meet, we would dance and rejoice, if anybody wants to abuse us, they should go ahead,” he said.

Obsanjo also commended Adeleke on his developmental programmes in Osun.

According to him, what he heard and saw since his arrival in the state was a testimony to the good work the governor was doing.

“You are working on roads, don’t joke with it because when we make necessary provision for the people to have jobs, the state will work.

“Many Yoruba people want to work, but what is impeding that is the road to ply.

“When we provide wherewithal for them, they would work. I will plead with you to continue with that.

“You said government is a continuum and that all the abandoned projects are being completed. God will make it good for you,” he said.

