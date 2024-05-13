Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir, has stressed that the only way the country can overcome the menace of insecurity is to strengthen local administration and recognise the contributions of local communities.

The Governor was speaking on Monday at the Government House when he granted an audience to Chief of Air Staff (COAS) Air Marshal Hassan B. Abubakar on a courtesy visit.

Bala Mohammed added that good governance must be provided across the country, especially at the local level, where the majority of the population is based and must feel the presence of the government.

He also stressed that traditional institutions must be given specific roles in the scheme of governance, considering the sensitive and important positions they occupy as well as their closeness to the people.

The governor commended the Nigerian Air Force for complementing the efforts of the government in ensuring that the people of the state are well-secured and protected against various forms of insecurity.

He told the COAS that four LGAs in the state are the worst affected by banditry and other forms of insecurity. The LGAs, according to the governor, are Alkaleri, Tafawa Balewa, Ningi, and Toro.

The governor also assured that his administration will continue to support the NAF in the performance of its professional services, stressing that the people of the state are enjoying the health and educational services being provided by the Force.

He said that the government is to collaborate with the Nigerian Air Force Headquarters towards enhancing aerial defence and boundary surveillance and pledged readiness to strengthen partnership with the Nigerian Air Force in the discharge of its operational mandate of ensuring internal peace and stability in the state.

He added that his administration has created a Ministry of Internal Security Affairs with the mandate of ensuring good working relationships with all the security operatives in the state.

The governor noted the critical role of the Nigerian Air Force in securing the nation’s air security component and providing cover to ground troops against internal and external enemies.

The governor stressed the contribution of the Air Force and sister military agencies to sustaining stability in Bauchi State and reassured his administration’s commitment to building on the institutional relationship.

While highlighting the impact of the Nigerian Air Force Base in Bauchi, Senator Bala Muhammad said thousands of people are currently benefiting from the quality services being rendered at the Air Force Hospital situated within the base.

Earlier, the COAS, Air Marshal Hassan B. Abubakar, told the Governor that he was in Bauchi as part of his routine working visits to all NAF operations across the country in order to boost the morale of officers and men who are engaged in one operation or another.

The COAS stressed that fighting insecurity needs all sectors to be actively involved in the processes, as security is the business of all and sundry and must not be left to security agencies alone.

He corroborated the governor, saying that the four LGAs mentioned are prone to attacks, but assured that NAF personnel are on constant air surveillance to protect the citizens and wade off any form of banditry in the areas.

Hassan B. Abubakar commended the governor for supporting the NAF in its operation, saying that reports available to him indicated that NAF personnel in the state are enjoying robust relationships, thereby boosting their morale to perform.

He also commended the governor for the various developmental projects across the state, especially in the area of agriculture, which he said is the most essential after the security of the lives and properties of the citizens.

The Chief of Air Staff also told the Governor that the Nigerian Air Force had recently invigorated its operations for peace and security in North-East Siberia through the air components of Joint Taskforce in Maiduguri, Bauchi, and other parts.

He applauded the zeal and commitment of the governor towards working in synergy with the security operatives, which he said is the reason for the unbreakable peace being enjoyed in the state.

The NAF boss then assured the governor that he would continue to be available in terms of providing cover for the people of the state in his line of duties.

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE