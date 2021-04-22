Pantami and values

There are reasons to believe that our politicians and religious leaders share different values at varying times that are mostly in conflict with national model. These conflicting identities do not give confidence or reveal the truth about who they are or what they stand for and do not reveal the truth.

And mostly, they cause confusion, hate, tension and crises. The fact is that if they stand on the truth and not on their interest, their values will not depend on time and circumstances. Pantami as a scholar and political leader has proved that we all perceive things based on time, circumstance and our identity based on what we represent at a particular time. It is a mark of lack of fairness and we now know that sentiment, tribalism and identity are defined as truth in Nigeria. How do we escape this bias in our national life?

Moh’d Bagudu,

Minna.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria Is Where It Is Now Due To Leadership Of Family, Friends, Acquaintances Rather Than Ability To Deliver ― Jonathan

Former President of Nigeria, Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, has opined that Nigeria is where it is today because of leadership of family and friends, acquaintances rather than ability and capability to deliver.

I Slept With My 12-Yr-Old Daughter Because My Wife Is No Longer Attractive To Me, Man Tells Police

A 49-year-old man, Ubong Akpan, is now in the net of the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly having carnal knowledge of his 12-year-old daughter.

Cryptocurrency: Understanding The Craze, Threat

ON Friday, February 6, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) rocked the boat with a circular that inadvertently highlighted how popular cryptocurrency transactions have become among Nigerians in recent years, judging by…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…