Panic as strange disease kills six children in Imo

There is absolute panic as the outbreak of a strange disease has claimed the lives of six children in Mbutu Community in Aboh Mbaise Council Area of Imo State.

The Executive Chairman of Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area, Barr. Iheukwumere Henry Alaribe disclosed this in a statement issued on Friday through his Chief Press Secretary, Dike Godspower.

The chairman said that the outbreak, which occurred within seven days, has killed six children in an age bracket ranging from one to six years.

The Executive Chairman, in response, has ordered the temporary closure of all nursery, primary, and secondary schools in Mbutu for seven days.

He said that the measure is aimed at preventing the spread of the disease and ensuring the safety of the children.

Disturbed by the situation, the chairman has also ordered that children from Mbutu should not participate in the last Children’s Celebration scheduled to be held on 27 May 2025, as a precautionary measure.

Alaribe further disclosed that the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Department of Disease Prevention and Control in the Imo State Ministry of Health, along with health staff from Aboh Mbaise, are actively working to investigate and stop the spread of this unusual disease.

According to him, plans are underway to collaborate with the state government and relevant agencies to contain the outbreak and ensure the well-being of citizens.

He directed parents who have not yet vaccinated their children to do so without delay, adding that vaccinations are essential for preventing the spread of diseases and protecting children’s health.

He urged the public to remain calm and cooperate with the relevant authorities as they work to contain this outbreak.

Meanwhile, the Imo State Commissioner for Health, Dr Chioma Egu, has disclosed that a number of suspected cases of diphtheria disease have occurred in Mbutu community, Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area, Imo State.

This, according to her, follows laboratory confirmation of some of these cases, achieved through the Ministry’s activation of its rapid response mechanisms to contain the situation.

She said: “We understand the concerns this development may raise among residents and stakeholders. However, we wish to reassure the general public that the situation is under control.”

The Commissioner said that the Ministry of Health, in collaboration with their development partners, has deployed surveillance and medical response teams to the affected community to ensure swift identification, isolation, and treatment of cases.

She assured that there would be free treatment and case management of all confirmed and suspected cases, as well as active case search and contact tracing within the community and surrounding areas.

She urged all residents of Mbutu and neighbouring communities to remain calm and cooperate fully with health workers and officials on the ground, describing diphtheria as a vaccine-preventable disease, and that early detection and treatment are highly effective.

The Commissioner advised members of the public to report any suspected symptoms, such as sore throat, fever, difficulty breathing, or neck swelling, to the nearest health facility.

Egu assured the commitment of the Imo State Ministry of Health to protecting the health and safety of all citizens, in line with the vision of His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma, for a resilient and responsive health system.

