APC is fully prepared no matter gang up by opposition – Ex-Kogi Speaker

The immediate past Speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly, Prince Matthew Kolawole, has said that no matter the ganging up by opposition parties, the All Progressives Congress (APC) is fully prepared for them.

Speaking on Saturday in Kabba during an empowerment programme he organised for widows from the Kabba-Bunu/Ijumu federal constituency, he noted that President Ahmed Bola Tinubu should be appreciated for his various reforms.

He mentioned that the country’s economy had totally collapsed before Tinubu came on board and that he is doing everything humanly possible to reposition the economy.

Prince Kolawole stressed that no political party can bring any candidate to unseat the president.

He commended the Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Ahmed Ododo, for his various reforms, which he said have transformed the state in the last one year.

He said the payment of leave bonuses to Kogi workers is another major achievement of the governor, alongside various projects embarked upon across the state.

Over 200 widows were empowered by the former Speaker as he presented cash, clothes, and palliatives to them.

He also disclosed that he will be giving scholarships to students from the Kabba-Bunu/Ijumu federal constituency.

