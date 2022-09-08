Panel on Izombe mayhem submits report as Army, NSCDC fail to appear

The panel of inquiry set up by the Imo State Government to look into the mayhem that engulfed Izombe Community in Oguta Local Government Area of the state has submitted its report.

The chairman of the panel, Hon. Justice Ezeohiri Fred Njemanze rtd. said this on Wednesday when he handed over four volumes of the committee’s report to Governor Hope Uzodimma at the new Exco Chambers Government House, Owerri.

He said that the committee received over 350 petitions and reports from petitioners, traditional rulers and president generals from the affected communities as well as from the Police, the DSS and Correctional Services.

Justice Njemanze regretted that the Nigerian Army and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC) did not appear before the committee.

The chairman expressed disgust over the level of heinous crime and criminality perpetrated by people for selfish reasons and purposes, all of which helped to fuel the mayhem in Izombe and adjoining communities.

While thanking the governor for finding them worthy of the assignment, he said that their committee was inaugurated on October 3, 2021, while they began proceedings in February 2022.

Receiving the report, Governor Uzodimma thanked the chairman and members for a thorough job which he said will go a long way in assuaging the problems of insecurity in the area in question in particular and Imo State in general.

He saluted the members for their diligence in dealing with the situation, particularly the painstaking way they looked at the various issues at stake, noting that their report “will help calm frayed nerves and tension.”





The governor said he is convinced that the report will help the government bring to rest the insecurity situation in the state.

The governor assured the committee that government will look into their recommendations and apply them appropriately.

Other members of the committee include Barr. Nkechi Obioha (Secretary), Chief Ethelbert Nwachukwu, Barr. Bright Ohaneze, Mr. Nnamdi Gogo Okwuosa, and Mr. Peter Uwa.