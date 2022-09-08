1952 Africa exhibits five young Nigerian artists

Five Nigerian artists have been exhibited by a creative incubator, 1952 Africa having empowered them through a residency programme in Lagos.

1952 Africa is a private space dedicated to raw and authentic African art, culture and history supporting all forms of artistic expression out of Africa and is not profit-oriented.

The Founder, Mr Ejike Egbuagu said they were being selected through a difficult process; hence, their transformation informed the exhibition of their deepest and darkest moments.

Egbuagu, however, said that the upcoming exhibition would be bigger because of the inclusion of other African countries.

He explained that artists talk to and influence themselves and so mixing Africans together will further project amazing works.

The founder, therefore, called on the private sector to combine efforts towards driving the arts industry in Nigeria.

The founder explained that the private sector can do a lot even though the government has a role to play.

Ejike further explained the company is not basing their plans and projections on any government support even though it would love to have the support.

“I am grateful for being able to see artists transformed like this. They have delivered amazing work. They deserve all of the applause and support.

“When they went through the difficult process of being selected, they knew what it was in for them.

“I think what I am happy for is the honest the process has been for them. Some of the artists shared their deepest and darkest moments and it is that they have been able to create some of these works.

“We have exhibited five young Nigerian Artists. In the next one, we are going to up that number. Expect a bigger programme, wider reach and amazing artwork because the artists talk to and influence themselves. So, when you start to mix Africans together.

“As Nigerians and Africans, I think we have learnt from the stories our parents have told us not to rely on our government.

“Yes, the government has a role to play but we can do a lot as the private sector.

“We are not basing our plans and projections on any government support even though we would love to have the support.

“These things we are doing here, we can do ourselves and it is one of the goals we can achieve as private sector by just working together.

“Combining our efforts, we can achieve so much. And then we can put pressure on our government to step up and follow us on the journey,” he said.