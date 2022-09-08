Life sentence for Swedish teen for killing teachers with axe and knives

By Tribune Online
An 18-year-old student who killed two teachers at a Swedish secondary school in March this year has been sentenced to life in jail. (BBC)

Fabian Cederholm was found guilty of the violent attack, using knives and an axe. His motive is unclear

About 50 students locked themselves inside classrooms during the attack at the Malmo Latin School.

Cederholm is believed to be the first 18-year-old to be given a life sentence in Sweden.

The attacker – who had no previous criminal records – carried out the attack on 21 March in the creative arts school, where he was a student.

The teachers, Victoria Edstrom and Sara Book were found 10 minutes after police were alerted.

“These are two very brutal murders where the victims greatly suffered and experienced severe fear of death,” said Judge Johan Kvart.

The attacks were “particularly ruthless”, said the judge when giving his reasoning for the sentence.

A life sentence in Sweden is normally a minimum of 20 to 25 years in prison.

