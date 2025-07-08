OYRTMA issues traffic advisory over students’ protest in Ibadan

The Oyo State Traffic Management Authority (OYRTMA) has issued a traffic advisory to motorists navigating roads in the city over ongoing protest by students of the Omololu Olunloyo Polytechnic Ibadan at the main gate of the school.

In a statement signed by its Executive Chairman, Maj. Adesagba Adekoya( rtd.), OYRTMA disclosed that Sango enroute Eleyele axis may likely be blocked for traffic, Sango Elewure Housing and Awolowo Junction axis may temporarily block as well.

“The general public are hereby informed of an ongoing Omololu Olunloyo Polytechnic students’ protest at the main Gate of their School, meanwhile Sango enroute Eleyele axis may likely be blocked for traffic, Sango Elewure Housing and Awolowo Junction axis may temporarily block as well. While Bodija Secretariat Main gate under the bridge may also temporarily block due to this Students’ unrest activity,” the statement party reads.

Continuing, OYRTMA urged motorists to use alternative routes within the axis to navigate their way to their various destinations.

“Alternatively, motorists heading towards Eleyele, Apete, Ijokodo, and nearby areas axis from Sango and vice visa are advised to take alternative routes through Dugbe, Mokola or Ajibode to avoid delays and unnecessary confrontation

“Furthermore, people moving from Sango, Elewure ,Awolowo Junction and Bodija enroute Secretariat Main Gate under the bridge should also seek alternative routes as there may likely be temporary blockage by the Student rampage,” the statement added.

The traffic authority however appealed to all road users to remain calm, cooperate with traffic officers, and follow all traffic diversion signs.

