FG vows to end child labour, insists every child deserves education, safety

The Federal Government has expressed readiness to intensify advocacy to eliminate child labour in the country, as it insisted every child regardless of status, deserves education, safety and a future free from exploitation.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Mohammad Dingyadi made this known at the 2025 Children’s Conference on the Elimination of Child Labour on Monday in Abuja themed “Progress is clear, but there’s more to do: Let’s speed up efforts.’’

According to him, children were divinely created to enjoy their adolescent age through play adding that they have a right to dream and not to be compelled to work long hours, carry heavy loads or engage in rigorous tasks.

Dingyadi’ who noted that the government remained committed to protecting the rights of children, rallied the support of all stakeholders including the International Labour Organisation(ILO), Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA) and organised labour to intensify advocacy for the elimination of Child labour in Nigeria.

Dingyadi however expressed satisfaction that a recent report by the ILO and UNICEF confirmed that the number of children involved in child labour around the world has dropped from 160 million to 138 million.

He said: “The statistics represents progress and I am proud to say that Nigeria is part of that progress. Because even one child in child labour is one too many.

“Imagine a Nigeria where every child is in school, learning and becoming the best version of themselves. Imagine a country where no child is working on the streets or in farms under harsh conditions.

“This is the Nigeria we are working towards. This is the Nigeria and future you deserve.Let me be clear, dear children. You have the right to go to school, not to work in dangerous jobs.

“You have the right to play, not to carry heavy loads. You have the right to dream, not to be forced to work long hours,’’.

The minister enjoined children that gathered at the forum to form a powerful message to the government and other Nigerians that would translate into the visions they envisage to aspire to live in.

“We believe in your ideas and we will use them to improve our policies and programmes, to give you a legacy you.

“We want you to know that your dreams matter to all of us, especially to Mr President Bola Tinubu, who is determined to make life better for all Nigerians, through his Renewed Hope Agenda.

“Education is the most powerful weapon we can use to break the cycle of poverty and child labour,” he noted.

ILO Director for Abuja Country Office, Dr Vanessa Phala, who lamented the pervasive nature of child labour practices, regretted that millions of children were engaged in unsafe, exploitative and hazardous types of jobs just to eke out a living.

According to her, the findings from the new Global Estimates on Child Labour launched by the ILO and UNICEF following a research, revealed that the number of children (aged between 6 -17 years) in child labour and hazardous work, reduced by 22 million from 160 million to about 138 million.

Phala, who noted that the findings revealed some level of progress, especially since the last global estimates in 2020, however added that there were over 100 million fewer children in child labour today than in 2000, even as the child population increased by 230 million over the same period.

She said these findings underscore why recent years have brought improvements, but sustained and significantly accelerated action Is required to end child labour.

“Nigeria is signatory to laws and international Labour standards that promote elimination of child labour yet the menace persists, We must speed up effort on enforcement of laws to end child labour.

“Immediate action is required by the National Assembly, the Ministry of Labour and Employment and all stakeholders to facilitate a speedy passage of the reviewed Labour Standards Bill for the Country.

“The Labour standards bill once passed into law will align the country’s labour laws with international standards and promote social justice in Nigeria, among others.”

President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC/, Comrade Joe Ajaero, said the fight against child labour must be urgent and sustained

“Millions of Nigerian children are still out of school and trapped in exploitative labour, on our streets, in our farms, markets, and workshops”, he said.

“We cannot build decent work in Nigeria while children are forced to work, and not just work, but to work under inhumane and unsafe conditions.”

Ajaero called on government at all levels to implement and enforce the Child Rights Act in every state and ensure no child is denied access to free and quality education.