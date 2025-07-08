Makinde committed to workers/retirees’ welfare —Establishments Commissioner

•Says Oyo govt spends N2bn monthly on gratuities

COMMISSIONER for Establishments and Training in Oyo State, Prof. Sal-ihu AbdulWaheed Adelabu, has said that the administration of Governor ’Seyi Makinde is committed to promoting efficiency, maintaining industrial peace and ensuring that the welfare of both serving and retired civil/public servants in the state is given priority attention.

Professor Adelabu stated this on Monday, during the Omitutun 2.0 Inter-Ministerial Briefing, stressing that the government has been executing initiatives that enhance service delivery, improve institutional capacity and also deepen the professionalism of the workforce in the state.

He noted that the government increased the payment of monthly gratuity fund from | 206 million monthly in 2019 to | 1 billion in May 2025, noting that the state has been paying N1 billion to retirees in both the mainstream service and secondary schools teachers and another N1 billion to retirees in primary schools and local governments in the state.

Adelabu stated that since the inception of the administration in May 2019, over / 13 billion has been disbursed to settle accumulated arrears of gratuities for retirees in both the mainstream service and among secondary school teachers, benefitting a total of 7,250 retirees.

Speaking on the issue of human capacity training and re-training of workers across the cadres, Adelabu stated that International Standard Organization (ISO) management model would be adopted to enhance work efficiency, transparency and effectiveness of civil and public servants, adding that the same model would be adopted to develop a database on manpower and training needed across the state’s workforce, aimed at identifying skill gaps and deploying resources for targeted learning.

He added that the Governor Makinde-led administration has also assured that it would clear all pension debts before the expiration of the current tenure in 2027.

He said: “A significant area of our work is the preservation of industrial harmony. The Ministry has served and continues to serve as a vital link between the government and various labour organisations within the Civil and Public Service, offering mediation in disputes, responding to grievances, and ensuring that matters such as union dues and allowances are addressed in a timely and transparent manner. This has been key to maintaining a peaceful and stable work environment across the public sector.

“The Ministry’s commitment to financial efficiency led to the abolition of the | 4,000 retirement form fee in December 2024. Additionally, the Ministry transitioned from a cheque-based to an electronic payment system by July 2024, enhancing accountability and streamlining the payment process. We have also commenced the digitisation of retirement documentation to facilitate faster and more transparent processing of entitlements.

“In a related development, 32 Pension Desk Officers were trained in 2023 to enhance pension administration across MDAs. We have also prioritised the payment of retirees whose gratuities are under Nimillion.

“The Ministry continues to discharge its responsibilities following the Ayida Recommendations of 1994, which placed the Centrally Deployed Cadres (CDC)-comprising Executive Officers (General Duties), Secretarial As-sistants, Confidential Secretaries, Stores Offi-cers, and lately Data Processing Officers and Programme Officers-under our supervision.

We manage their postings, promotions, disci-pline, and general welfare. I am pleased to report that all eligible officers for the 2023 and 2024 promotion exercises have received their promotion letters, a notable achievement that underscores our commitment to timely and merit-based recognition.

“The Ministry’s reform agenda includes the professionalisation of the Human Resources function within the public service, which was approved by the State Government in July 2024. As part of this, the nomenclature for Information Officer was changed to Informa-tion and Public Relations Officer (GL. 08-17), and Executive Officer (Information and Public Relations) for GL. 06-14.

“Furthermore, the Environmental Health Superintendent Cadre was re-designated as the Environmental Health Technologist Cadre in February 2025, reflecting contemporary professional standards, among many others. We have also developed homegrown schemes of service to enable the Primary School teachers to progress to grade level 17. In the same vein, the Ministry, with the approval of the Head of Service, also issued homegrown schemes of service for the Road Traffic Officer Cadre to give room for a variety of specialties in line with the best global practices.

“On the recruitment front, the Ministry facilitated the hiring of junior staff into critical positions across various MDAs, including the Ministries of Justice, Agriculture and Rural Development, Lands, Housing and Urban Development, the Oyo State Library Board, the Office of the Surveyor General, and the Agency for Youth Development. Positions filled include Clerical Officers, Assistant Executive Officers, Confidential Secretaries, Youth Development Assistants, Agricultural Technol-ogists, Technical Officers, Library Assistants, Field Overseers, Attendants, and Watchmen.

This recruitment drive has ensured a steady inflow of talent into the State workforce.

“To support career progression, the Ministry has sustained regular confirmation and promotion examinations. In 2023, a total of 58 officers participated —10 passed the promotion examination, while 48 were confirmed. By 2024, the number of candidates increased to 82, a testament to the growing engage-ment of officers in professional advancement.

Additionally, the Ministry is responsible for recruiting into the Junior Staff Cadre, ensuring a reliable succession plan in the Civil/Public Service.

“Recognising that training is the bedrock of public service transformation, the Ministry has consistently promoted capacity building. Numerous applications for in-service training have been processed, and study leave without pay has been granted to officers seeking further education. We also facilitate placements for students on internship programmes, thereby bridging the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical experience. To further strengthen our human capital planning, the Ministry has commenced the development of a database on manpower and training needs across the State’s workforce, aimed at identifying skill gaps and deploying resources for targeted learning.

“The Ministry continues to place staff welfare at the forefront. Between May 2023 and May 2025, a total of | 340,016,982.28 was paid as staff salaries, while | 11,363,169.23 was disbursed as Leave Bonus. These payments have been made promptly, reflecting the administration’s unwavering commitment to a motivated and effective workforce.

“The Ministry of Establishments and Training remains resolutely committed to promoting efficiency, maintaining industrial peace, and ensuring the welfare of both serving and retired officers. We continue to execute initiatives that enhance service delivery, improve institutional capacity, and deepen the professionalism of the workforce in Oyo State.

“The progress achieved by the Ministry during the review period aligns seamlessly with the vision and reform agenda of His Excellency, Engr. Seyi Makinde. The administration has demonstrated a consistent commitment to revitalising the State Civil Service through forward-thinking policies, capacity-build-ing interventions, and robust welfare programmes.

“I also wish to extend the appreciation of the state government to the leadership of trade unions in the state. Their maturity, co-operation, and commitment to constructive dialogue have been instrumental in sustaining industrial peace. As we approach the political season, I urge them to continue prioritising dialogue and consultation in resolving matters that affect their members.”

Prof. Adelabu attended the briefing with the Permanent Secretary, Mr Taiwo Mustapha and other top officials of the Ministry.