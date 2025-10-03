Oyo lawmaker loses undergraduate son

…Ogundoyin pays condolence visit to family

A 200 level student of Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo and son of a member of the State House of Assembly representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju State Constituency, Hon. Bamidele Adeola is dead.

The deceased died after a brief illness on Friday.

The Oyo lawmaker son’s untimely passing has thrown the family, friends, and the university community into deep mourning.

The Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, Et. Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin has paid a condolence visit to the bereaved family.

Ogundoyin during the visit described the incident as heartbreaking and deeply painful, especially for a young life with such promise and potential.

“This is a painful loss not just for Hon.Bamidele Adeola and his family, but for all of us who are his colleagues, friends, and fellow parents. Words cannot capture the sorrow we feel at this moment,” the Speaker said during the visit.

He extended heartfelt condolences on behalf of the entire Oyo State House of Assembly and assured the bereaved family of the Assembly’s prayers and support during this difficult time.

Hon. Bamidele Adeola, surrounded by sympathisers, expressed appreciation for the Speaker’s visit and the outpouring of love from colleagues and the public.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE