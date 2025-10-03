Bauchi agency condemns self-immolation incident at Tafawa Balewa’s residence

The Bauchi State Orphans and Vulnerable Children Agency (BASOVCA) has condemned in strong terms the self-immolation incident involving a woman who set herself ablaze at the late Prime Minister’s residence in Bauchi.

In a press release on Friday, signed by the Chairperson of BASOVCA, Hajiya Yelwa Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, the agency expressed deep sadness over the tragic development.

Hajiya Yelwa, who doubles as Chairperson of BASOVCA, described the act as unfortunate and extended her deepest condolences to the family of the deceased.

She noted that the incident “is a stark reminder of the need for increased mental health support and the resuscitation of religious education amongst the populace to understand the spiritual consequences of suicide in the hereafter.”

The agency further clarified: “We want to categorically state that the deceased woman had no connection whatsoever with Hajiya Yelwa Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, Chairperson of BASOVCA, or the agency, as there is no record of such a name in the list of the agency’s orphans and vulnerable interventions.”

According to BASOVCA, “The woman’s actions were her own and did not reflect the values or mission of BASOVCA.”

It added: “Therefore, the thoughts and prayers of the agency are with the family of the deceased during this difficult time. We urge everyone to prioritise their mental health and seek help when needed.”

The agency also commended the swift response of the Bauchi State Police Command and their efforts to investigate the incident, expressing hope for a thorough probe that will shed light on the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

“In conclusion, BASOVCA remains resolute in its mission of supporting vulnerable children and families in Bauchi State. We will continue to work tirelessly to make a positive impact in our communities, local governments, and the state at large,” it stressed.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE