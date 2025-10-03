Former IGP, Solomon Arase, buried amid tears in Benin

The remains of the former Inspector-General of Police, Solomon Arase, on Friday interred in Benin, the Edo State capital amid tears from family members, friends and former colleagues.

Solomon Arase was buried at a private ceremony witnessed by few family members and closed associates.

The former IGP was interred after a funeral mass was held at the St. Paul Catholic Church, Airport in Benin.

In his homily, Reverend Father Andrew Obiyan, urged the congregation to work towards making heaven after leaving the physical world.

Obiyan said people would want to go everywhere on earth but refused to go to the House of God.

ALSO READ: Oyo lawmaker loses undergraduate son

He expressed disappointed at attitude of some humans towards donating for the work of God.

According to him, “Our own life is in heaven. We must never be distracted. We now see old age creeping into our lives daily powerfully.

“It crept in to remind us of immortality. We study so hard to receive so many titles. At death, those titles mean nothing to God. The only title that means so much is a grace of battle.

“We have the assurance that Arase will reap the fruit of baptism in the presence of the eternal King.

“Sometimes we go everywhere but we dont want to go to the House of God except when we want to please people. We do not want not to come to the House of God.

“Late Arase feared and loved God. Policing is a profession with risk. We see soaring crime rate yet many police officers are exemplary hard.

“We give glory to God for Arase’s getting to the peak of his career. The lord do not take from you what he cannot give.”

Governor of Bayelsa State, Duoye Diri, said late Arase was of great service to the Nation.

“Moments like this are for us to know that one day we will lie down like this. We should be humble to serve our state and country to the best of our ability.

“All about him are great and good testament. From his professionalism and service to the country, his relationship with the rest of society marked his humility and spreading love everywhere he goes.”

Dignitaries at the event were Governor Monday Okpebholo represented by his Deputy, Dennis Idahosa, Oba Ewuare II represented by Chief Oseni Elamah and Chief Uso Osaretin, the Usoh of Benin Kingdom.

Others were former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, FRSC Zone 5 Commander, Stella Orakwe, Secretary to the Police Service Commission, Onyeabuchi Nnamani, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, Senator Neda Imasuen, amongst others.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE