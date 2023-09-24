A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Wale Adedibu is dead.
Adedibu died after a brief illness in Ibadan on Saturday.
Senator Sharafadeen Alli (APC-Oyo South) in a condolence message expressed deep sadness over his death.
Alli said that the news of Adedibu’s death came as a rude shock to him and many others, saying such was coming a few days after the loss of Oyo North APC Senatorial Women leader.
He described Adedibu as a committed and dedicated party member who worked tirelessly for the growth of the APC in the State.
The lawmaker said that Adedidu’s death was a great loss to the party and the state, adding his contributions to political and community development would always be remembered.
Alli described Adedibu’s death as a huge loss to APC and the state, saying his death has created a huge vacuum in the APC.
The lawmaker said that Adedibu’s death was a reminder of the fragility of life and the need for all to cherish every moment.
He expressed condolences to the family, friends, political associates and the APC family on the tragic loss.
Alli prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased and asked God to grant his family the fortitude to bear the loss.
