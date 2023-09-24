Big Brother Naija Allstars season housemates, Venita, Soma, and Angel have become the latest housemates to be evicted from the reality show.

The trio were evicted during the Sunday live eviction show, hosted by popular TV host Ebuka Uchendu.

The housemates got the fewest votes from the week 9 voting and will now join the long list of reality stars evicted from the Allstars season.

According to the voting percentages of the evicted bottom 3 housemates, Venita got 11.27% of the votes, Soma polled 14.03%, and Angel had 15.87%.

Similarly, Adekunle and Pere escaped eviction today and will join the likes of Cross, Ilebaye, CeeC, and Mercy as finalists who will battle it out for the grand prize of 120 million naira next Sunday.

