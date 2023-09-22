Lagos Police Command has revealed reason for firing canisters at some residents at Lekki Tollgate who stormed the location to demand justice and pay tribute to late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, professionally known as Mohbad.

The candlelight procession organised Thursday, September 21, to honor Mohbad, who tragically passed away was graced by several fans, friends, and fellow artistes, however, reportedly escalated into chaos following police intervention to disperse the crowd.

Speaking on the development in a post on X (formerly Twitter) Friday, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin, described the report as “false narrative”.

According to him, the organisers of the candle light procession was instructed to end the procession at 8 pm latest and should terminate at Muri Okunola, Victoria Island, adding that “it became disconcerting that after the procession duly ended at Muri Okunola park as agreed, with the police providing optimal security all through, some persons started gathering at the Lekki Toll Gate with intent to manifest objectives extraneous to the #justiceforMohbad initiative”.