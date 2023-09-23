Whitemoney, a former BBNaija ‘All Stars’ housemate, has shared insights into the challenges he faced during his time on the reality show, particularly regarding betrayal from his team and conflicts he encountered both within and outside the house.

In a recent interview with Hero’s Therapy, Whitemoney disclosed that he experienced internal and external conflicts while participating in the BBNaija All Stars show.

He highlighted two significant issues he faced during his journey on the show: his Instagram account being hacked twice and the betrayal from his campaign team, who were allegedly selling his votes.

Whitemoney expressed his disappointment and sense of betrayal, stating that he knew he had slim chances of winning while he was in the house due to the challenges he was facing outside the Big Brother Naija platform.

He noted that these circumstances had a significant impact on his overall experience during the All Stars edition.

Additionally, he shared his suspicion that a female contestant would likely emerge as the winner of the All Stars show, suggesting that his intuition led him to this prediction.

WATCH THE VIDEO:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reality Tving (@realitytving)

