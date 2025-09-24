Oyo Acting Gov declares support for APWEN

The Acting Governor of Oyo, Bayo Lawal, has declared support for the Association of professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN) to improve economic growth of the state.

He said this on Tuesday during the 2025 International Conference Exhibition and annual general meeting of the group at International Conference Center, in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

The event which was also witnessed by the Oyo state first lady , Tamunominini Makinde witnessed panel sessions and keynote speeches by other stakeholders.

“Distinguished engineers, participants, driven by the incredible culture of learning for this year’s International Conference will revitalise the engineering and manufacturing sector through innovative engineering solutions. This event is significant at a period when our nation seeks pathways to sustainable economic development growth, industrial revival and job creation, the call to harness innovation in engineering and the backbone of manufacturing could not be clearer.

“The theme, “re-revitalising the engineering and manufacturing sector through innovative engineering solutions challenges is a call for us to reimagine our industries and embrace new ideas that will transform engineering to the heart of productivity.

“This conference reminds us of where we stand as of now, who we were between the middle of the 60s and the middle of the 80s, when we had Industrial Revolution.

“Nigeria can go on that trajectory with a team like this, I will like to inform you that the state government is ready to collaborate with APWEN because here in Nigeria , we rely heavily on science, knowledge, and statistics.

“When you talk of science, engineering, you can’t just do things, you must have a basis, a scientific basis, for leveraging of whatever policies you want to put out. And that’s why we have a nation like this, we have prioritised innovation in our system, and rarely technical innovation has come so far.

“It is time for technical innovation. We have to learn technical innovation from others , maybe through a single engineering institution.

We are going to be able to work. We are going to be able to conserve our seeds, our crops. We are going to be able to produce money.

And we are going to be able to build houses. and we do this through strategic and infrastructural investments. We are creating a new infrastructure.

We support the STEM initiatives among us. We are finding a pool of future innovators who will bring fresh solutions to the area. I am so happy to be here.

“Let me commend APWEN for choosing such an important thing. It is both a challenge and a road map. It compels us to ask how do we harness the creativity of our engineers to power machines, design smarter systems, and unlock new opportunities.Thank you very much. I assure you that our administration will continue to provide the enabling environment for the ideals of this team. Thank you.

The president, APWEN , Dr Adebisi Osim, explained that the event is meant to empower women engineers and drive Nigeria’s progress.

Osim, further stated that the theme of the conference is a reminder that engineers are indeed building Nigeria’s future .

She said “Today marks the culmination of a year of relentless dedication to empower women engineers and drive Nigeria’s progress. Our theme, “Revitalizing Nigeria’s Manufacturing Sector Through Innovative Engineering Solutions”, reminds us that engineers are indeed building Nigeria’s future – one innovative step at a time.

“As we open this conference, let us reflect on the extraordinary year that was 2025 for APWEN. This has been a year of bold actions, transformative impacts, and unbreakable spirit.We have not only encouraged, enhanced, and excelled, as our motto states, but we have ignited passions, bridged divides, and created lasting change across Nigeria.

“This year’s conference is about action , our resolutions will form a policy and industry advisory document, which APWEN will share with the government and stakeholders. Dear colleagues, this conference is your platform. Engage with luminaries like the Chairman Engr. Margaret Oguntala, FNSE; Special Guest Engr. Prof. Sadiq Zubair Abubakar; Keynote Prof. Nasir Naeem AbdulSalam; and Guest Speaker Mrs. Olubukola Adubi. Network, innovate, and collaborate to revitalize manufacturing.

“Let us collaborate to expand apprenticeships, internships, and scholarships. To our government leadersSupport engineering-led policies that will empower our industries. Ladies and gentlemen, the future of Nigeria’s manufacturing sector lies not in imported solutions, but in home-grown innovations driven by Nigerian engineers. That is why we are here. That is why we must succeed.”