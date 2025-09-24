NYCN reelects Sukubo as president

Amb. Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo from Rivers, South-South Nigeria has been re-elected as President of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) for a second term of four-years.

Sukubo achieved a resounding victory in the highly competitive National Unity Elective Congress of the NYCN, held from Monday to Tuesday in Yenagoa, the capital of Bayelsa.

The Returning Officer of the National Elective Congress of NYCN, Dr Bethel Oko-Jaja, declared that Sukubo garnered 756 votes to defeat his closest rival, Elizabeth Olawande from the South-West, who polled 32 votes, and another opponent Usaini Mohammad Kaoje from the North-West, who secured 11 votes.

Three other presidential candidates from the North including Comr. Umaru Lauwa and Comr. Ibrahim Ismaila Adejoh stepped down from the race in support of Sukubo’s re-election bid.

The Deputy President (South) Comr. Innocent Nduanya and some key members of the National Executive Committee of NYCN were also re-elected alongside Sukubo while Comr. Gara Soyonga Nongha emerged as the new Secretary-General and Comr. Akoshile Mukhtar as the new Deputy President (North).

In his acceptance speech, Sukubo pledged to redouble his efforts in his second term, intensifying his commitment to youth development and empowerment initiatives, and undertaking even more impactful projects for the betterment of Nigeria’s vast and vibrant youth constituency.

He urged the National Assembly to expedite action on the National Youth Council Bill currently pending before it, ensuring swift transmission to the President for assent.

The re – elected NYCN President stated, “We believe that the current administration under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has done a lot for the youth constituency. This includes even the National Youth Service Corps, whose allowances have been significantly improved under this administration.The student loan scheme introduced by the President is also a remarkable development for the student community.

“In addition, the recently passed national budget includes significant allocations for youth-focused development projects and funding for small-scale businesses under various presidential initiatives channeled through the Youth Council. The President is also proposing a National Youth Conference, where young people can come together to shape and decide their future.

“However, we are appealing to the National Assembly to expedite the passage of the National Youth Council Bill currently before them. This bill should be passed and signed by the President before the end of the year.

“That is our dream. With it, we will be able to support even the rural, local, and community-based youths giving them a voice and access to impactful developmental projects and programs annually.”

Sukubo thanked President Bola Tinubu, Governors: Douye Diri (Bayelsa), Siminalayi Fubara (Rivers), Minister of Youth, Ayodele Olawande, FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, and Belemaoil President Tein T.S. Jack-Rich, for their unwavering support in ensuring the success of the NYCN elective congress, while also acknowledging the vital contributions of the Inspector General of Police, the DSS Director General, and the National Assembly in maintaining a credible and peaceful process.

In his remarks, the Bayelsa State Governor, represented by the Commissioner for Youth Development, Alfred Kemepado, congratulated the Sukubo-led National Youth Council executives and emphasized that addressing youth unemployment and introducing focused educational programs are key measures in reducing restiveness and related social challenges.

The Governor highlighted that the Bayelsa State Government has prioritized these areas, recognizing the pivotal role they play in fostering a more stable and prosperous society for young people in the State.

He stated, “I can only wish them the best, and I call on all stakeholders, especially security agencies and the Federal Government, to see how we can support them to succeed, along with the entire Nigerian youths in all aspects.

“Talking about youth restiveness, you can see that Bayelsa State is peaceful. This is largely due to the involvement of youths in governance and some laudable empowerment schemes for our youth. All stakeholders should work to ensure that many of our youths are involved in governance, and they should be empowered.

“This is important because you can’t address the issue of restiveness without addressing the issues of unemployment and the education of youths in relevant areas, which is what we stand for, even as a state.”

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, represented by DSP Musa Mohammed, called on Nigerian youths to avoid crime and violence.

IGP stated, “First and importantly, the youths are critical stakeholders in the development of the state. The National Youth Council, as a very big body, holds this responsibility especially with stable leadership. I think what they need is the full backup and support of the entire council and Federal Government to ensure that Nigerian youths are empowered, enlightened, and educated, especially in combating social vices. All these will create further opportunities for good education, sustenance, and job creation.

“Nigerian youths should always embrace positive change and should shun crime and violence. Youth involvement in crime and violence often causes more regret than any form of gain. They should engage in good thinking and meaningful pursuits.”

Also speaking at the Congress, Senate Committee Chairman on Youth, Community Engagement and Spokesperson of the 10th Senate, Senator Yemi Adaramodu, represented by Adebayo Adesoji, assured that the Senate is committed to facilitating the passage of the National Youth Council Bill currently pending before it.

At the National Elective Congress, the National Youth Council of Nigeria also announced the expulsion of the following persons: Oscar Kalu, Ifeanyi Uzo, Dickson Aku, and thirty others from the Council for various grievous constitutional infractions.

The congress witnessed a large turnout, including former NYCN leaders, state chapters, and around 2,000 members from affiliated Voluntary Youth Organisations nationwide.