Oyetola’s aide warns Osun residents against consumption of poisonous drinks

The Special Adviser to Osun State Governor on Public Health, Dr Siji Olamiju on Friday warned residents of the state against consuming drinks they are not being familiarised with to avoid poisonous fruit juice consumption in the state.

The governor aide who dropped the warning while speaking in Osogbo reminded the people of the state that, poisonous fruit juice has been confirmed to be responsible for the death of at least ten persons while 400 others are on a sickbed in Kano State.

He however remarked that this might have also been brought to the state and advised residents of the state to always be vigilant and do away with poisonous drinks that could ruin their lives.

According to him, “with a large population of northerners resident in the state, there was a high possibility that the poisonous drink might be brought to the state but, the state officials in conjunction with NAFDAC staff in the state would inspect sale outlets to ensure that the said drink was not allowed in the state.”

He said, “NAFDAC has spoken about the incident and it has made us understand that the ‘unidentified’ product was illegally smuggled into the country and by analysis and investigation, it is a substandard product.

“I want to advise all Nigerians, especially the residents of Osun, that they should be wary of new products. During this fasting period, people will be lured into taking different types of juice to break their fast. They should take only those products they are familiar with.

“Another thing is that we have a very high population of northerners here, so there is a possibility of smuggling such drink into the state,” he submitted.

