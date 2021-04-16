WAEC releases new guidelines for collection of certificates, attestation of results

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC), Nigeria has released new modalities for candidates of its exams to collect their Certificates and Attestation of Results.

By the new modalities, private candidates of the council’s West African Senior School Certificate Examination(WASSCE) can now apply and collect their certificates and attestation of results from any WAEC office of their choice across the states of the federation and the federal capital territory instead of the previous modality whereby candidates were mandated to seek for such services only at the states where they sat for the exam.

Also, the school-based candidates who are SS3 students can now equally apply and collect their attestation of results from WAEC office of their choice nationwide while the collection of their certificates would still be through their schools where they sit for the exam.

The Head of Public Affairs of WAEC Nigeria, Mr Demianus Ojijeogu, made this known in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday evening.

He said the collection of either of the two or both attracts payment of a service charge to the council and also to cover the courier service to the destinations given by the applicants.

He, however, did not mention any amount but added that the guidelines had taken immediate effect

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…WAEC releases new guidelines WAEC releases new guidelines

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…WAEC releases new guidelines WAEC releases new guidelines