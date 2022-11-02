Oyebanji retains two of Fayemi’s commissioners

By 'Yomi Ayeleso- Ado-Ekiti
Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji has retained two commissioners who served during the immediate past administration of Dr. Kayode Fayemi in the state.

According to the letter read on the floor of state House of Assembly on Wednesday, the governor reappointed Akin Oyebode who served as Commissioner for finance and his health counterpart, Dr Oyebanji Filani.

The legislature who drilled the two nominees on their plans and visions for the Oyebanji’s administration confirmed their nominations during the plenary.

The two commissioner designates promised to improve on their past performances.

Also, at the plenary, the Assembly screened and confirmed Mr Olatona Olaniran as Chairman, Ekiti State Board of Internal Revenue Service.

The approval was unanimously supported by lawmakers after the Adhoc screening Committee saddled with the responsibility of screening them had presented its report.

The Deputy Speaker of the House, Hakeem Jamiu, who presided at the plenary presented the governor’s request seeking approval for the 2023 – 2025 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) to the lawmakers.

Comments

