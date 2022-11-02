Gunmen kidnap retired Police officer in Plateau

Gunmen terrorising the residents of the Panyam District of the Mangu local government area of Plateau State have kidnapped a retired police officer, Ayuba Mangdihis, at his residence in the Daika community of the district.

The district has been under siege by kidnappers for the past three months. No fewer than three personalities were kidnapped in Daika community alone in recent times before the latest incident.

A source close to Daika disclosed that the gunmen kidnapped the retired police officer at his residence on Monday at about 11:00 p.m. when the people of the community had retired to their respective homes.

The source further stated that Ayuba was already in bed when the kidnappers came knocking on his door and requested that he open the door, adding that they threatened to kill him and his entire family should they force themselves into the house.

“When he realized that the kidnapper’s threat was real, he began to plead with them, but they eventually forced themselves in by breaking the door and maltreated him before they whisked him away. While they were trying to break the door, other members of the family had bolted through the exit door at the back of the house,” he disclosed.

According to him, when the kidnappers were leaving on motorcycles, they released several gunshots into the air to further scare the people of the community and the men of the vigilantes and hunters who may want to go after them.

Another family source, who pleaded anonymity stated that the kidnappers had yet to contact the family for ransom, adding that hunters and vigilantes are presently combing the hills in the area for possible apprehension of the kidnappers and to rescue the retired police officer.





However, the spokesman, Plateau State Police Command, DSP Alfred Alabo cannot be reached for comment on the incident.