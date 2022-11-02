Edo Govt to recover N1.5bn from land-grabbers, restitute victims

The Edo State Government on Wednesday, announced that following the recovery of government land at Irhirhi-Obazagbon-Ogheghe area of the state, it was discovered that the sum of N1.5 billion was collected by land grabbers in the locality between 2020 to 2022.

It, therefore, reiterated its resolve to put an end to the illegal act by retrieving the whopping sums of money for the restitution of the 499 victims that had been identified by the verification committee saddled with that responsibility.

The Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Mr. Chris Osa Nehikhare, who stated the position of the government during a press briefing in Benin, called on prospective property owners in the state to do due diligence before embarking on the development of their property.

Nehikhare, who decried the activities of land grabbers in the state, said that the government was worried that such a huge amount of money would be in the hands of individuals, stressing that those already arrested and those still on the run would have their days in court.

“Edo State Government is determined to sanitise the administration of land in the state. Following the recovery of government land in the Irhirhi-Obazagbon-Ogheghe axis, it was discovered that N1.5 billion was collected by land grabbers from the 499 victims that have come forward to complain in the last two years.

“The state government is determined to retrieve that money from the suspects and restitute the victims. So far, we have arrested 10 of the land grabbers and they will soon be charged to court.

“The government is also appealing to Edo people to do due diligence on any property before development. This include finding out if such land is encumbered and register their plans with theappropriate authorities. We also appreciate the support so far received from the Edo people”, Nehikhare added.

According to him, the administration of land exercise would be extended to all parts of the state.

Nehikhare also called on property owners along the First and Second Ugbor axis, who had converted their residential houses to shopping complexes thereby encroaching on the roads, to retrace their steps and revert to their fence setbacks.

The commissioner added that the state government was worried that that the roads in the Ugbor axihad been encroached on such that two vehicles could not navigate through the roads at the same time, this subjecting members of the public to harrowing experiences while going to work or returning home.

He warned that in not too long a time, the state government would roll out the bulldozers to demolish all illegal structures in that axis and restore the roads to their initial dimensions.

“A lot of the affected property owners in Ugbor axis were warned but they ignored the warnings and rushed the buildings on the basis that by Benin culture, once a building stands, it cannot be pulled down.

“We want to reiterate that as a government, we have a responsibility and we will not shirk such a responsibility because of political expediency. No building on illegal land or road will be spared. But we will call all those affected to a stakeholders meeting and ask them to go and restore the roads after which the bulldozers will be called in”, the commissioner warned.

On the issue of 10 corpses discovered along the Ibillo-Lanpese Road in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area on Tuesday, Nehikhare said that the state government felt sad, especially given the ages of the deceased, which he put at between 23 to 25 years.

“The state government m while appreciating the collaboration between the police and the vigilante and local hunters over the issue, has also called on the police to do a thorough investigation to unravel what led to the deaths of the 10 persons.

“It was discovered that there was no bodily harm was noticed on the bodies. It is a very sad day and Edo State Government is not happy about it”, Nehikhare bemoaned.

The commissioner also announced the donation of N12 million by the Afemai World Congress to support the activities of the state vigilante group in Edo North Senatorial District.

To encourage other groups, Nehikhare disclosed that the state government had decided to add the sum if N36 million to the initial N12 million, making the total sum of money to come to N48 million.

“The entire N48 million will be given to the village and hunters group in Afemai to purchase vehicles, motorcycles and uniforms to boost their activities in the area. By this, the state government is assuring other groups that want to donate money to the vigilante in their areas that the government will triple any sum of money donated and hand over the same to the vigilante and hunters groups”, he reassured.