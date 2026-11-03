Oyebanji appoints 10 special advisers

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has appointed 10 Special Advisers as part of efforts to constitute his cabinet and strengthen governance and service delivery in the state.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Yinka Oyebode, said the appointments, which were approved by the State House of Assembly, comprise two new appointees and eight members of the immediate past administration.

Those appointed include Prof. James Olaleye as Special Adviser on e-GIS, Lands and Survey; Mr James Folorunso (Bureau of Public Procurement); Dr John Moyo Ekundayo (Office of Transformation, Strategy and Delivery); Mr Bunmi Talabi (Bureau of Special Projects); and Olayinka Oyebode as Chief Press Secretary and Special Adviser on Media.

Others are Princess Adetoun Agboola (Special Education and Social Inclusion); Dr Gbenga Oyewole (Development Planning and Budget); Mr Kayode Adaramodu (Economic Affairs and Private Sector Development); Mr Ebenezer Boluwade (Agriculture and Food Security); and Prof. Akeem Azeez (Special Duties).

Meanwhile, the State House of Assembly has confirmed the appointments of three commissioner-designates forwarded by the governor.

They are Mr Dayo Apata, SAN, as Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice; Mr Akintunde Oyebode as Commissioner for Finance; and Dr Oyebanji Filani as Commissioner for Health and Human Services.

The newly appointed Special Advisers and the three commissioner-designates are scheduled to be sworn in on Wednesday.