Ogun guber: APC’s Yayi promises more infrastructure projects if elected

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Ogun State, Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola Yayi, has pledged to build on his record of infrastructural development and deliver more dividends of democracy across the state if elected governor in the 2027 governorship election.

Adeola also promised to institutionalise accountability and inclusive governance through annual town hall meetings and media engagements, where residents would have the opportunity to assess his administration’s performance and seek explanations on government policies and projects.

The senator made the commitments during his statewide consultation tour of Ifo Local Government Area, Ogun Central Senatorial District, where he met with community leaders, traditional rulers, artisans, trade unions, Community Development Committees (CDCs), Community Development Associations (CDAs) and other stakeholders.

Addressing the gathering, Adeola said his proposed administration would be guided by his nine-pillar ITESIWAJU programme, stressing that Ifo, being one of the major border local governments between Ogun and Lagos states, would receive priority attention in infrastructure development and other strategic interventions.

He explained that his experience as a senator representing Ogun West and Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations had given him a deeper understanding of the development needs of communities across the state, particularly Ifo, which he described as an important economic and population centre.

The governorship hopeful, in a statement issued by the Chairman of the Media and Publicity Committee of the Ogun APC Campaign Council, Chief Kayode Odunaro, said he had facilitated no fewer than 16 infrastructure projects in Ifo Local Government Area despite not representing the area in the National Assembly.

The projects, he said, covered road construction, classroom blocks, modern police stations, hospital buildings and solar-powered infrastructure.

Adeola cited the construction of a 12-classroom block at Methodist High School, Arigbajo, as one of his recent interventions, noting that the project followed a similar classroom development facilitated at Community High School, Ososun, in the local government.

He disclosed that he had just received a message of appreciation from the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Methodist High School, Arigbajo Alumni Association, High Chief Fatai Famuyiwa, in recognition of the intervention.

The APC candidate maintained that his interventions in Ifo reflected his commitment to equitable development, irrespective of political, geographical or electoral considerations.

He said the experience had further strengthened his resolve to extend similar development initiatives to other parts of Ogun State if given the opportunity to govern.

“As a senator and Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, I am aware of the large size of Ifo Local Government in terms of population and its critical position in our development process. This is why I have embarked on at least 16 infrastructure projects in Ifo Local Government, covering roads, classrooms, ultra-modern police stations, hospital buildings and solar power projects,” he said.

Soliciting support for the APC at all levels in the 2027 general elections, Adeola urged the people of Ifo and their families to vote for President Bola Tinubu and all candidates of the ruling party.

He attributed some of the major infrastructure projects and development opportunities coming to Ogun State to the support of the Tinubu-led Federal Government, particularly the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, the Badagry-Sokoto Highway and the proposed $7 billion Ogun Deep Sea Port.

He argued that the projects would further strengthen Ogun State’s economic prospects, attract investments, create employment opportunities and improve the state’s strategic position within the nation’s transportation and maritime infrastructure network.

The senator also commended Governor Dapo Abiodun for his contributions to the development of the state, saying that collaboration between the federal and state governments under the APC had created opportunities that should be sustained.

He assured the stakeholders that an Adeola-led administration would not operate in isolation from the people, promising regular engagements with communities and the media to ensure transparency and accountability.

“If elected as your governor by God’s grace and your votes, I will hold at least an annual town hall meeting and media chat like this to give accounts of progress. I will not disappoint you, as I have demonstrated that I am for your development,” he stated.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Ifo Zonal Community Development Committee, Alhaji Akangbe Bashiru, commended Adeola for what he described as his numerous developmental interventions in the local government, despite the senator not representing the area.

Bashiru, who said the zonal structure comprised 1,010 CDCs and 98 CDAs, described the projects as evidence of the senator’s commitment to community development and his capacity to deliver on a larger scale if elected governor.

He specifically acknowledged the construction of roads, renovation and provision of school infrastructure, as well as erosion control projects facilitated by the senator.

“We are grateful for the roads you constructed, the schools and erosion control projects. You did this on your own without us asking. We are very grateful and ask you to do more for us in other areas of need,” Bashiru said.

Other speakers, including traditional rulers and Baales, also praised the senator’s interventions, expressing optimism about his gubernatorial ambition and pledging their support for him and other APC candidates in the forthcoming elections.

The meeting was attended by the Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele; Chief (Mrs) Temitope Adeola, wife of the senator; APC State Chairman, Chief Yemi Sanusi; Senator Shuaib Afolabi Salisu, representing Ogun Central Senatorial District; and the APC deputy governorship candidate, Alhaja Kudirat Abiodun Balogun.

Also present were former Ogun State PDP Chairman, Hon. Sikirulai Ogundele; former APC State Chairman, Chief Derin Adebiyi; the Olofin of Isheri, Oba (Engr.) Sulaiman Bamgbade; and some APC candidates contesting for elective positions in Ogun Central Senatorial District.