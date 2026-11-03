4 harmful chemicals that may be found in unregistered acne creams

Acne is one troubling skin problem that makes many Nigerians desperately look for quick solutions.

​Many young men and women run to local markets or online vendors to buy fast-action creams that promise to clear pimples in just three days.

​However, many of these miracle products do not have NAFDAC registration numbers.

​People buy them without knowing that these unapproved mixtures often contain harsh substances that can damage the skin and ruin overall health over time.

​In this article, Tribune Online examines the four dangerous chemicals commonly found in unregistered acne creams, why greedy manufacturers put them inside, and the severe health damages they cause.

​Mercury

​Mercury is a dangerous heavy metal that some illegal cream makers mix into acne and spot-clearing products.

​They add mercury because it stops the body from producing melanin, making dark pimple spots fade away very fast.

​However, mercury is toxic to the human body and is strictly prohibited in cosmetics.

​According to public alerts from health agencies such as the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), long-term use of creams containing mercury can lead to severe skin discoloration, rashes, and blotching.

​Even worse, mercury gets absorbed through the skin into the bloodstream, where it gradually damages vital internal organs like the kidneys and nervous system.

​Hydroquinone (in high doses)

​Hydroquinone is a chemical used in medical treatments to lighten dark patches on the skin.

​Unregistered acne cream sellers frequently add very high percentages of hydroquinone to their products so customers can see instant bleaching of their pimple scars.

​While small amounts are sometimes prescribed by doctors, uncontrolled usage is dangerous for the skin.

​NAFDAC warn consumers that using cosmetic creams containing more than 2 percent hydroquinone poses serious health risks.

​Using high doses of hydroquinone without medical guidance can lead to severe skin burning, redness, permanent dark patches known as ochronosis, and an increased risk of skin cancer.

​High-potency Corticosteroids (Steroids)

​Corticosteroids like Clobetasol propionate and Betamethasone are strong prescription drugs designed to clear skin swelling and severe eczema.

​Illicit skincare formulators secretly mix these strong steroids into unregistered acne creams because steroids quickly reduce pimple inflammation and make the skin look temporarily smooth.

​They do this to deceive buyers into believing the cream works like magic within a few days.

​Health authorities warn that using steroid creams continuously without a doctor’s prescription causes the skin to become extremely thin, fragile, and covered in stretch marks.

​Over time, steroids absorb into the body and can trigger high blood pressure, weakened immunity, and hormonal disorders such as Cushing’s syndrome.

​Tretinoin (Retinoic Acid)

​Tretinoin is a potent chemical derivative of Vitamin A used strictly in prescription medicines to clear severe acne and unclog blocked pores.

​Because it speeds up skin peeling, unregistered cosmetic sellers dump high doses of tretinoin into their acne creams so old skin peels off rapidly.

They add it to force quick results, ignoring the safety limits required for cosmetic products.

​Official regulatory alerts clearly state that tretinoin is a restricted medicinal ingredient and must never be used in over-the-counter skincare cosmetics without strict medical supervision.

​Applying unregistered creams with uncontrolled tretinoin levels causes extreme skin redness, painful peeling, severe dryness, and intense burning whenever you step out into the hot Nigerian sun.

​How to protect yourself

​Before buying any acne cream, always check the container for a valid NAFDAC registration number.

​Avoid buying “mixology” creams sold in unlabeled jars or products promising instant results within 48 hours.

​If your acne persists, it is always best to visit a certified dermatologist or qualified healthcare professional rather than putting your health at risk with unapproved chemicals.