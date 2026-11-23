•Inaugurates integrity ambassadors

The Oyo State Anti-Corruption Agency (OYACA) has charged students of Emmanuel Alayande University of Education (EAUED), Oyo, to embrace integrity, speak up against corrupt practices and report acts of corruption, describing these values as essential to building a transparent and accountable society.

The Executive Secretary of OYACA, Dr. Folasade Ajibade, gave the charge on Friday during the inauguration of Integrity Ambassadors at the university, urging the students to become advocates of honesty, accountability and ethical conduct within their institution and communities.

Delivering her address, Dr. Ajibade appreciated the management and students of the university for embracing the initiative to establish Integrity Ambassadors in the institution.

She recalled that OYACA was inaugurated by Governor Seyi Makinde in December 2020 with the mandate to combat corruption and corrupt practices in Oyo State, adding that the agency commenced its anti-corruption enlightenment campaigns in tertiary institutions across the state in April 2021.

Dr. Ajibade explained that the Integrity Ambassadors initiative was established to strengthen youth participation in the fight against corruption, encouraging students to take ownership of the campaign for a corruption-free society and prepare them for a future anchored on integrity.

She charged the newly inaugurated ambassadors with three major responsibilities: to live a life of integrity, speak integrity and report corruption.

Dr. Ajibade subsequently formally inaugurated the OYACA Integrity Ambassadors, Emmanuel Alayande University of Education, Oyo chapter.

Earlier, the vice chancellor of the university, Professor Olanrewaju Olaniyan, urged the students to remain committed to their responsibilities and serve as worthy ambassadors of the institution.

The vice chancellor, who was represented by the Director of Professional Practice, SIWES and Teaching Practice, Dr. Joseph Adeagbo, encouraged the students to take the initiative seriously, remain active in promoting integrity on campus and demonstrate exemplary conduct worthy of emulation by their fellow students.