Owo attack: We are ready to protect South-West ― OPC

Following terror attack on a Church in Owo, Ondo State last Sunday, causing the death of over 20 worshippers, the Oodua People’s Congress( OPC), has expressed readiness to work with conventional security outfits to protect the South-West region from gunmen.

Sensing danger that the Owo killings were an eye-opener that Ekiti is not absolutely free from attack, the OPC in Ekiti, had deployed its men in strategic places across the state to tackle criminal elements perpetrating killings and kidnapping.

Speaking in Ado Ekiti at the inauguration of the OPC new executive in Ekiti State, on Wednesday, the National President of the Pan-Yoruba organisation, Prince Ogboni Osibote, said the body had recommended to the Southwest governors how the marauding herdsmen and other criminals could be tackled.

The pan-Yoruba organisation in the Ekiti State chapter also used the inauguration ceremony to mobilise support for the candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the June 18 poll, Biodun Oyebanji.

Osibote said the leadership of the body had interfaced with the governors of the region to partner the body to be able to work with other security personnel to maintain the security of lives and property.

He said, “The OPC is for Yoruba and it was formed to protect the interest of Yoruba. But politicians are causing a lot of problems for us. Those in government knew what was happening. They wanted to destabilise the organisation for their own selfish interest by dividing us.





“But we can’t allow our people to be killed, we are going to help. The government must engage us, but they should let us know their agenda. Nobody has the interest of Yoruba more than us.

“We have seen the governors of Ekiti and Ondo States and we have recommended what they needed to do to curb these senseless attacks. It is now left to them to take appropriate steps. Our government must be on their feet.”

Also speaking at the programme, the leader of the Pan-Yoruba body, Chief Niyi Adedipe, said the body has strengthened its security forces to be able to help the conventional security networks to tame the marauding herdsmen and other criminals in the state.

Adedipe, a former State Chairman of the socio-cultural organisation, said the body had despatched its men in all the strategic and flashpoints in the state to ward off criminals that are killing and kidnapping the people.

The OPC leader who convened the programme that was held in synchrony with the inauguration of the OPC’s new executive in Ekiti State said the ruling party remains the best vehicle that can convey Nigerians to the promised land.

He described Oyebanji as an astute and highly experienced individual, who has the qualities to galvanise the democracy dividends to the people and consolidate on the gains already laid by Governor Kayode Fayemi.

