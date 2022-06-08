Gbajabiamila congratulates Tinubu on clinching APC presidential ticket  

•says the party's standard-bearer a dogged democrat •Urges him to be magnanimous in victory to other Aspirants

By Kehinde Akintola – Abuja
Gbajabiamila

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila has congratulated Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for clinching the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC), for next year’s general elections.

Hon. Gbajabiamila who expressed excitement over his political mentor’s victory, described the presidential party primary election as a well-deserved one considering Tinubu’s years of working for the entrenchment and strengthening of democracy in Nigeria.

The Speaker said with Tinubu’s victory, APC stands a good chance of retaining power in 2023, noting that Nigerians across the board recognize his contributions to our nation’s development.

Hon. Gbajabiamila, who described Tinubu as a dogged fighter who stood his ground to compete in the presidential primary in a democratic manner, said the presidential candidate remains a hero.

“I congratulate my mentor for this victory. This is a victory for democracy and Nigerians as a whole. With the manner he went about his campaigns, Asiwaju has proved to be a hero of our democracy.

“From day one, he stood his ground that the APC must organize a free, fair and transparent presidential primary if it wanted to remain the party to beat. He advocated that and remained steadfast. This will make the party come out peaceful and victorious in the end.

“I commend the Asiwaju’s doggedness, determination, resilience and tenacity in pursuing his ambition without indulging in any activity that would affect other aspirants and the image of the party.

“This is a victory for APC, a victory for its members and indeed a victory for Nigeria and its democracy,” Gbajabiamila said.

In a statement in Abuja, Hon. Gbajabiamila called on Tinubu to be magnanimous in victory, as that has been his attitude, and carry other aspirants along for the party’s victory at the general elections.

He equally urged other aspirants at the just concluded primary to join hands and support the party’s presidential candidate.

He commended the aspirants for their conduct before, during and after the APC presidential primary.

Hon. Gbajabiamila also lauded President Muhammadu Buhari and the leadership of the party for providing the enabling level ground for all aspirants to present themselves to the party’s delegates for the contest.

