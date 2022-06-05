(BREAKING): Gunmen invade church, kill worshippers during service in Ondo

Some gunmen on Sunday morning attacked St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, headquaters of Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State, killing members of the congregation during the church service.

It was gathered that some corpses had been moved out of the church with many casualties lying at the Federal Medical Centre, Owo, for medical attention.

A source explained that some gunmen invaded the church during service and opened fire on the members of the church, killing some of them.

He explained that the worshippers were caught unaware, adding the casualty might be more as some worshippers had been rushed to the hospital.

He added that the gunmen also used some explosives within the compound of the church but said most of the people were hit with gunshots.

The perpetrators were said to have fled the scene immediately after carrying out the killing, leaving many people dead.





A nurse at Owo who spoke to Tribune Online on condition of anonymity said not many medical personnel were on ground to attend to the casualties at the emergency unit of the hospital.

Details later…

