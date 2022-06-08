AAC joins race for Rivers Govt House, picks governorship candidate

The African Action Congress (AAC) on Wednesday joined the five political parties that would be presenting candidates for the 2023 governorship election in Rivers State.

The party during its primaries chose, Tekene Iyagba, to fly its flag as governorship candidate in the next year’s governorship election.

Iyagba was one of the riverine-Ijaw governorship candidates who rejected the Rivers consensus arrangement which eventually produced Tonye Cole as the candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) for the election.

In a primary exercise organised by the party in Port Harcourt, Iyagba emerged as the consensus candidate of the party with a promise to give dissatisfied people of Rivers state an alternative candidate to the Brick House in the coming governorship election.

The party also adopted Kingsley Dimkpa as a candidate for the Tai constituency in the State House of Assembly and Giadom Roy for the Gokana constituency.

Speaking after picking the governorship ticket, Iyagba stated that he was tired like most people in the state of what was happening, and is looking forward to a government that would recognise the people and work in their interest.





Explaining his decision to leave the APC, Iyagba stated, “I actually was with the APC but I decided to change my mind with the APC when the consensus matter came up and I waited to observe if we will probably have a free and fair primary and from everything that was going on, it didn’t seem like it was going to be free and fair so I decided that I want to go somewhere else where I will have a free and fair election.”

He added that he decided to avoid a party where one person determines what goes on saying “one person can control the PDP, one person can control the APC but one person cannot control the entire Rivers votes. So I decided to go where I can get free and fair primaries and be able to be at the ballots for Rivers people to decide.”

On his chances with AAC considering the small size of the party, he said; “big party or no big party, it is the people that create this. So the same people that made APC big, the same people that made PDP big, are the same people that will make AAC big. So I believe that it’s the people that make the party and not the party that makes the people.

“Those same people who are tired of everything that is happening in the state, they are tired of APC, they tired of PDP, they want someone different, they want a fresh face and I believe that by the grace of God they will hear my manifesto, they will hear what I intend to do for Rivers State and they will decide.”

He said his main priority was the security of the state stressing; that “no manifesto can come into effect without the challenge which is most important in the state, which is security.

“So that is my first target which is community policing, training, I have a lot to offer in that area. First, secure the state, then we begin to talk about industrialisation, creating jobs, and empowerment. We are in a state where things are hard for everyone because people are completely dependent on contracts, and the government. People don’t have money to start their businesses even though they have lovely ideas.

“I am more of an empowerment person who wants to empower Nigerians because once you empower Nigerians and help them to stand on their feet, first of all, you are able to reduce crimes. Industrialisation will reduce crimes. So I intend to touch every aspect of governance, not just particular areas.”

In his own speech, the state chairman of the AAC, Hon. Victor Hart stated that with the candidate of Iyagba’s capacity the party would be taking over the Brick House.

He urged party members to ensure they acquire their Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVC) noting it is the only instrument they require to meet their target.

He thanked God for making it possible to produce a governorship candidate in Rivers state and the party faithful for their cooperation with the leadership to conduct a successful primary.

