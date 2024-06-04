Over one hundred thousand vulnerable households in Anambra State are to benefit from the ongoing “Renewed Hope Cash Transfer Programme” of the Federal Government.

The Head of the Anambra State Cash Transfer Unit, Mr Ralph Enukora, disclosed this in Awka over the weekend during an orientation training for desk officers from the twenty-one local government areas of the state.

Mr. Enukora explained that the Renewed Hope Conditional Cash Transfer Programme is a scale-up of the National Social Safety Nets Project that began more than five years ago and was meant for the poorest of the poor who were selected from the hard-to-reach areas of each state of Nigeria.

The newly upgraded scheme to accommodate vulnerable households in both rural and urban areas of the country has the aim of lifting poor households out of poverty through the payment of a monthly stipend.

According to him, the beneficiaries drawn from the twenty-one local government areas of the state would receive twenty-five thousand naira each for three months.

He disclosed that they had been able to enrol over fifty-five thousand persons out of the total number of beneficiaries before the programme was put on hold by the federal government, disclosing that the already-enrolled beneficiaries will start receiving the stipend this month, and other beneficiaries will soon be enrolled as plans towards carrying out the exercise are already complete.

Mr Enukora noted that the process for enrolment and payment to the beneficiaries is now digitised to ensure accountability and transparency, as the money will now be paid directly to the beneficiaries’ accounts.

On the essence of the training, he said that it was aimed at educating the desk officers on the new changes in the programme for proper implementation and management of the programme.

Also speaking, the Head of Operation Anambra State Cash Transfer Unit, Lady Florence MMakah, reminded the beneficiaries that the programme is not a lifelong thing, hence the need for them to judiciously use the money to improve their businesses and their lives.

On his part, Management Information System Officer One, Anambra State Cash Transfer Unit, Mr Arinze Melifeonwu, commended the desk officers on the efforts made so far in ensuring success in the implementation of the programme in the state, encouraging them to sustain the tempo.

