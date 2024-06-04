The Kogi State Government has called on the critical stakeholders in flood disasters to intensify their efforts in sensitising and mitigating the impending flood as predicted by NiMet.

The Deputy Governor of Kogi State and Chairman, Kogi State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Mr Joel Oyibo Salifu, made the call on Tuesday during a Stakeholders meeting on Emergency Management and Flood Preparedness organised by SEMA in collaboration with National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA)

He said that the perennial flooding has posed a threat to nine local government areas in Kogi State, noting that it is high time for stakeholders to come together and develop a proactive strategy for the purpose of mitigating flood disasters in the state.

“We will continue to invest in early warning to sensitise and enlighten the people, especially citizens living and dwelling along riverine areas,” he said.

While noting that the government alone cannot effectively address the challenges posed by the flood disaster in Kogi State, the Deputy Governor urged stakeholders to support the government in tackling the effects of the flood in the state.

Earlier, the Executive Secretary of SEMA, Alhaji Mouktar Atimah, said in his welcome address that the objectives of the stakeholders’ meeting were to strengthen synergy and cooperation among stakeholders in preparation for the anticipated 2024 flood and to identify the needed support to enhance the 2024 flood response.

According to him, between April and May 2024, over 1000 households were affected by wind and rain storms in three local government areas, assuring that the agency would continue to do its best to manage disasters in the state.

“The agency would, on its part, continue to intensify efforts to mitigate the predicted flooding and sensitise the general public.

“The state government has done a lot to save the lives and property of its citizens and protect the vulnerable,” he said.

Hon. Atimah, however, urged all the stakeholders to take the issues of flood prediction by NiMET seriously in order to reduce them to the nearest minimum in terms of death and loss of property.

In his goodwill message, Onu of Itobe Chief Salifu Adaji appealed to the federal government to be proactive in finding a lasting solution to the perennial flooding affecting people living along riverine zones.

The traditional ruler, who noted that people already knew their problems, urged the federal government to embark on massive dredging with the Nigerian Navy serving as a supervisory body to ensure that the contract is executed according to specification.

