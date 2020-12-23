Our data not breached, says NIMC

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has debunked claims that its database is breached.

It said investigations on the alleged data dump were found to be non-existent in the National Identity Database.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Commission’s Spokesperson, Kayode Adegoke in Abuja.

“We would like to bring to the attention of the members of the general public that the purported breach of the National Identity Database going round the social media is false, a hoax, and of mischievous intent.

“The NIMC would like to assure the public that there have been no such breaches or incidents. Investigations on the alleged data dump were found to be non-existent in the National Identity Database,” the statement partly read.

It said the database scheme presented by the adversary does not tally with the existing schema of NIMC records.

“The data being posted by criminals purporting to contain citizens’ information is fake.

“The NIMC guarantees the security of the National Identity Database through various layers of security and can assure that no data was breached.

“The members of the general public are, therefore, enjoined to refrain from spreading false reports on the purported data breach,” it said.

