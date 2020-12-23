APC Caretaker committee voids suspension of Amaechi, Giadom, others

The All Progressives Congress Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee has voided the suspension of Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, former deputy national Secretary of the party, Victor Giadom and Senator Andrew Uchendu by a faction of the Rivers State chapter of the party led by Honourable Igo Aguma.

Amaechi and the two other chieftains were suspended barely twenty-four hours after the Isaac Abbot-Ogbobula-led APC in the state loyal to Amaechi suspended the trio of Magnus Abe, Wogu Boms and Igo Aguma.

The APC ECPC led by Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni in a statement signed by Dare Oketade, Head of Legal Services disclosed that the Honourable Aguma faction was never accorded recognition by its leadership and the National Executive Committee.

The statement maintained “that the Rivers State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress is led by the Hon. Isaac Abbot Ogbobula who was duly sworn in at the National Secretariat of the Party on the 11th of December 2020 by virtue of the National Executive Committee directives issued at its 8th December 2020 meeting held at the Council Chambers of the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.”

The statement addressed to Honourable Aguma which was released to newsmen in Abuja warned Aguma and his group “of consequences of impersonation both within the Constitution of our Party and the laws of Nigeria.”

“It is therefore in the interest of the general public and our members in Rivers State that I am further directed to notify you that all actions are purportedly taken, those ward executives, unknown to the National Headquarters of the party, and you in the name of the All Progressives Congress are null and void and of no moment.

“The Party will henceforth not tolerate any acts which are calculated to disparage the leaders of the party or bring the party to ridicule for whatever motivation.”

Governor Buni advised aggrieved members of the Rivers State chapter of the party to table their grievances before a reconciliation team recently constituted for the south-south zone and led by its former National Chairman, Chief Odigie Oyegun.

“May we also bring to your notice that the party has set up a Reconciliation Committee led by Chief John Odigie Oyegun to embark on the reconciliation of members in the South-South region of our party.

We, therefore urge you and other aggrieved members to approach this committee to ventilate your grievances, if any.

“The party will not hesitate to take necessary disciplinary measures should any member of the party in Rivers State continue to take steps in impersonating the recognized State Caretaker Committee led by Hon. Isaac Abbot Ogbobula or any of his local government or ward executives.”

Checks revealed that the national leader of the party, President Muhammadu Buhari was given a copy of the letter.

