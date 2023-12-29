Not minding party affiliation, Abia Governor, Dr Alex Otti Thursday celebrated the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu and his contributions towards the growth and development of the State and the nation, declaring him a good man.

This was even as the traditional rulers in Abia gave him the traditional title, “Enyi Abia” (Abia Elephant) also in acknowledgement of his good disposition towards the development of the state.

Speaking at the grand civic reception organized by the state government at the International Conference Centre (ICC), Umuahia, Abia State capital on Thursday in Kalu’s honour, Otti said that Kalu deserved all the encomiums and the celebrations, saying he was doing Abia proud at the National Assembly.

It will be recalled that Kalu who represents Bende Federal Constituency of the State was elected the deputy speaker on June 13, 2023 by his colleagues.

Otti said: “What we have done today is what should be done. Rt. Hon. Ben Kalu deserves all the econiums and the celebrations. If we continue till the end of the year, we wouldn’t have done too much. He is a good man with a good spirit. In my own personal bias, he is my younger brother, my personal friend. It didn’t start today. It started over 15 years ago. I believe that we should celebrate good people because it is not every day you see good people.”

Kalu in his speech applauded the relationship that existed between him and the Governor, saying it was all in bid to develop the state.

“It is a rare occurrence to witness a sitting Governor acknowledging the collaborative efforts required for the state’s development. We have embarked on a journey together, recognizing the distinct roles each of us plays in steering Abia towards progress. I am committed to sustaining this partnership and contributing to the credit that will be rightfully attached to both the Governor and the state government. Together, we shall continue to set an example of effective governance that transcends political boundaries.

“This gathering is not just a celebration of my presence here today, but a testament to the inspirational leadership of Governor Alex Otti. Hisbforesight has inspired us all to dream big, aim high, and believe that, despite challenges, we can achieve greatness. Dee Ally, as I fondlybaddress him, has ignited a spark in all of us to strive for excellence, and I am grateful for the inspiration he has provided”, Kalu said.

Earlier in their goodwill messages, the former minister of Labour and Productivity, Dr. Emeka Wogu; the former Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Uche Ogah; the former Senate Minority Whip, Senator Darlington Nwokocha and the former senator who represented Abia Central in the Senate, Dr. Nkechi Nwogu described the reception as remarkable, hailing the political understanding between both leaders.

Noting the strides and impact of Otti and Kalu in their different areas of public service, they acknowledged it was good for the rapid development of Abia.

On their part, the State traditional rulers council conferred on Kalu a chieftaincy title of “Enyi Abia”, which also mean “Strength of Abia” administered by the chairman of the council, His Royal Majesty, Eze, Sir Linus Mbah in recognition of his efforts and legislative wizardry at the National Assembly.

