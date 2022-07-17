OsunDecides: Adeleke’s victory is people’s will — Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Senator Ademola Adeleke, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), following his victory in Saturday’s gubernatorial election in Osun State, saying that the people have expressed their will through the ballot.

In a statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity) on Sunday, the President admonished that the people’s choice must be respected.

He noted the success of the exercise as a testimony to the maturity and commitment of all stakeholders.

According to the statement, with the election over, the President expressed conviction that the people of Osun have expressed their will through the ballot, and the will of the people must always matter and be respected in a democracy.

President Buhari noted that the successful conduct of the election is a further testimony to the maturity and commitment of all stakeholders – the electoral body, security agencies, political parties, the media, civil society and the electorate- to further strengthen the integrity of the electoral process in the country.

The President reassured the nation that the commitment of this administration towards having credible elections remains unshaken.

